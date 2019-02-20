Ileana Lindh Ingraham Ileana Lindh Ingraham died peacefully on February 10th, 2019 in Geneva, Illinois. She was the youngest child born to Victoria and Gunnar C T Lindh on April 12th, 1929 in Detroit Michigan. Ileana grew up in Highland Park and Gross Pointe Michigan. She graduated from the University of Michigan and was a lifelong Wolverines fan. Ileana met the love of her life, John F. Ingraham on a ski slope in Michigan when he offered to help her up after she fell while skiing. They were married on August 29th, 1953. Together they had 4 children: Karin (Dean), Susannah (Mark), Kathleen and John (Monica). While Ileana's degree was in education and she taught school in both Detroit and Kansas City for several years, she spent most of her adult life as a dedicated volunteer to many organizations including the Kansas City Historic Preservation Commission, The Junior League of Kansas City, Kappa Kappa Gamma Alumnae Association and various PTA's. Her volunteer work as a director of the Metropolitan National Council Auditions-Kansas City District, from the late 1970s through the 1990s enabled young singers to realize their dreams. Ileana wanted their voices to be heard and tirelessly worked on their behalf even after Alzheimer's was beginning to affect her life. Growing up, Ileana listened to Opera with her parents and was introduced to the Lyric Opera of Kansas City when she took her young children to performances. Don F Dagenais wrote in his book We Got More Than We Gave, "The Lyric Opera Guild would not be the organization it is today without her". In the mid 1970s, when the Guild needed revitalization, Ileana was asked to spearhead the effort and worked many years thereafter to help rebuild the Guild. Her family was very important to Ileana and she enjoyed traveling to Dallas, Vail, and St.Charles to visit her children and grandchildren. Her hobbies included painting, tennis, and skiing. She also loved spending extended periods of time in Vail, Colorado, especially when her family came to visit! Kansas City was home to Ileana for 62 years. She was blessed with a beautiful life there filled with love from her friends and family and Kansas City was blessed to have Ileana. Ileana is survived by her four children, Karin and husband Dean, Susannah and husband Mark, Kathleen, John and wife Monica; grandchildren, Tori, Jack, Stephanie, Bryan, Courtenay, Kat, Kate, Ryan, Kyle and Will and her many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to: The Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions (check payable to MONC-KC District) c/o Wilma Wilcox 4550 Warwick Blvd. Apt. 1110 Kansas City, Mo 64111 and the Lyric Opera of Kansas City, 1725 Holmes Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64108 c/o Development Dept. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at 11:30 am and a Memorial Service will follow at 12:30 pm at McGilley Midtown Chapel 20 West Linwood, Kansas City Missouri. Online condolences may be offered at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com. McGilley Midtown Chapel, 816-753-6200.

