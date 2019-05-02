Kansas City Star Obituaries
Terrace Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
801 Northwest 108th Street
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 734-5500
Illona Rene Harris Illona Rene Harris, 70, passed away on April 29, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4th from 1-3pm at Terrace Park Cemetery- Lakeside Chapel. Illona was born on December 17, 1948 to Lyle and Rozina (Burke) Huffman in Woodstock, IL. She married Robert Harris on Aug. 17, 1965, raising their family in Kansas City, MO. She started her own company Homestead North, working as a real estate agent and builder. She also was a longtime child care provider. Illona was incredibly smart, talented, and had a wonderful sense of humor. She especially loved to read, bowl, and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren and her cats. She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert Harris and will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by her children, Dr. David (Dena) Harris, Dawn (Wayne) Williamson, Daniel Harris (Greg Brown); grandchildren, Cameron, Aidan, and Kaitlin Williamson; siblings, Marsha Duncan and Stephen Burke.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 2, 2019
