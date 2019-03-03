Imogene Grindel Imogene Grindel, 90, Kansas City, KS, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Trinity Nursing & Rehab in Merriam, KS. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, KS with the Funeral Service following at 10 a.m. Burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or the . Imogene was born November 21, 1928, in Odessa, MO, the daughter of Walter Pitzer, Sr. and Doris Griffitt Pitzer. In 1950 Imogene married Edward Grindel in Kansas City, KS. She had been member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and the Altar Society since 1955. She was preceded in death by her husband Ed in 1998, her parents and a brother, Walter Pitzer, Jr. Imogene is survived by 4 children and their spouses, Julie Grindel, Kenny Grindel, Bill and Pat Grindel, Gary and Karen Grindel, 5 grandchildren, Katie, Ed (Mandy), Joe, Jason (Jenny) and Jenny (Tim) 9 great grandchildren, Nicole, Jacob, Allie, Logan, Josi, Julianna, Gavin, Haddie and Dawson, her sister, Pat Justis, her brother, Jack Pitzer and numerous nieces and nephews.(Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes 913-621-6400



Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 3, 2019