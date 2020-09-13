1/
Imogene "Jean" Jeske
1940 - 2020
Imogene "Jean" Jeske On September 1, 2020, Jean Jeske, loving wife and mother of two, passed away at the age of 80. Jean was born May 26, 1940 in Pendorf, MS to John and Bessie Walters. She was a loving housewife and was part-time employed as a waitress at Mr Steaks Restaurant and later as an administrative assistant for Pioneer Container. She was an avid gardener and comfortable dinner host. Jean was married to Walter (Chuck) Jeske on Nov 23, 1956 in Kansas City. She was proceeded in death by her husband Chuck, her parents, her brother Henry Walters, her sister Blanche Ackerman, her sister Ina Everett, and her brother Bobby Ashley. She is survived by her sisters, Evelyn Lietzen, Johnnie Lou Patrick, Nedagay Tucker, Lavine Simmons (Richard), Donna Gail Griffin (Bill), her son Stewart Jeske (Carrie), daughter Melanie Jeske, two grandsons, Byron and Braxton Jeske and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held online available on the Calvary Bible Church Facebook page , with extended family only, in person, at 10 AM Sept 19th at Calvary Bible Church at 518 W Insley Ave, Bonner Springs, KS 66012.


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial service
10:00 AM
online available on the Calvary Bible Church Facebook page
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Kansas and Missouri
5561 Northwest Barry Road
Kansas City, MO 64154
816-822-9888
