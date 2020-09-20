1/1
Imogene Patchen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Imogene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Imogene Patchen Imogene was born in Richmond, Kansas on May 10, 1934. She passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020. She spent her adult life in the Overland Park area, but she never forgot her roots with Richmond High School, where she remained an active Alumni all of her life. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clive and Alma Bastin and her husband Jack Patchen. She's survived by her brother Carl and his wife, Margie, her niece, Brenda, and her nephews, Ronald and Robert Bastin, as well as, many other family members. Imo began her working career at Business Mens Assurance Company from the time she got out of high school until her retirement 44 years later. She and Jack were members of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, and traveled the world with them extensively. She will be sorely missed by all who loved her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved