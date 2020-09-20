Imogene Patchen Imogene was born in Richmond, Kansas on May 10, 1934. She passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020. She spent her adult life in the Overland Park area, but she never forgot her roots with Richmond High School, where she remained an active Alumni all of her life. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clive and Alma Bastin and her husband Jack Patchen. She's survived by her brother Carl and his wife, Margie, her niece, Brenda, and her nephews, Ronald and Robert Bastin, as well as, many other family members. Imo began her working career at Business Mens Assurance Company from the time she got out of high school until her retirement 44 years later. She and Jack were members of the International Brotherhood of Magicians, and traveled the world with them extensively. She will be sorely missed by all who loved her.



