Ina Grace Ziegenhorn Fite Ina Grace Ziegenhorn Fite of Olathe, KS, 102, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 24, 1916 near Fisher, AR to Raymond and Zona (Johnson) Ziegenhorn. Ina attended Arkansas State University and then worked for Buckeye Cotton Oil Company in Memphis, TN where she met Alan Craig Fite, her loving husband of 62 years. They were married on Nov. 5, 1944 in Fisher, AR. They resided in Memphis, the Philippines, England, Cincinnati, and the Kansas City area. Ina was preceded in death by her husband Alan, her parents, and her brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Lela Ziegenhorn. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Fite Hinderks (Scott), her granddaughter, Kimberly Anne Rowlen (William), her great- granddaughter and namesake, Grace Anne Rowlen, and her nieces and nephews. Ina truly exemplified the Golden Rule: "Treat others as you would want to be treated." She was beautiful inside and out, and she was an inspiration to us all with her grace, poise, dignity, discipline, and her caring and sweet nature. Ina loved her family, her friends, her church, baseball, bridge, crossword puzzles, her morning coffee, and the daily news. Her cheerful presence will be deeply missed. She was a lifelong member of the Community of Christ. If you so desire, the family suggests a memorial donation to . A private service and interment was held at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600)



Published in Kansas City Star on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary