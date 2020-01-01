|
Ingrid Blanks Ingrid Blanks, 84, died on 12/16/19 at The KC Hospice House where the loving and attentive staff provided her care needs. Ingrid was born in Germany and came to the United States and married Mr.Samuel W. Blanks. They had three children, Melinda Armstead, Aaron Blanks (deceased) and Brian Blanks. Ingrid had a brother, Harold (deceased), sister Eve (deceased) and sister Gudrun. Ingrid shared a passion for helping others and worked in the KCMO Nursing Homes as a certified nurse's aide where she took care of folks lovingly by bathing, dressing, and feeding those that could not feed themselves. She did the residents laundry and brought in some of her own clothes and hair ornaments from home so the residents could look nice. Ingrid loved life, loved reading the Bible, had an infectious smile, a loving hand, a kind word, loved Marvin Gaye music, and Life Time Television for Women. She loved fashion and liked to accessorize. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 Friday, January 3rd at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave, KCMO followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:30pm. Services will be compassionately and professionally done at Muehlebach Funeral Care and Forest Hill Cemetery. www.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 1, 2020