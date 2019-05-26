Iona M. Ralls On May 22, 2019, Iona went home to be with the Lord. She died at Kansas City Hospice House after a short hospitalization at Lee's Summit Medical Center. She was born on November 16, 1928, in Davenport, Iowa, and lived her entire adult life in Kansas City. Her husband, Jim, and her family were the most important parts of her life. In fact, she often said she was looking forward to being reunited with Jim, who died in 2013 and to whom she was married for 64 years. Iona and Jim and their children joined Peace Lutheran Church in 1961 and continued to be very active members there until health issues prevented them from attending. Iona was very outgoing and friendly and was well liked by everyone who knew her. Iona was the proud mother of three children: Janice (Ralls) Jones of Carson City, Nevada, James F. Ralls Jr. of Kansas City North and Jeffrey D. Ralls and his wife Cindy Ralls of Lee's Summit. She was also survived by her sister, Arnieta Schwab, of Independence, MO. Iona was a stay-at-home mom throughout their childhoods, only going back to work after the two oldest were in college. She was also very close to her four granddaughters: Kelsey Ralls, Allyson Ralls, Shannon Ralls, and Katie Jones, often entertaining them with outings, cookie baking, and sleepovers and always being available to babysit when needed. People often commented on the Ralls family's fun-filled life, marked by frequent road trips and family vacations, card and game playing, and vibrant discussions over dinner. In fact, some even called us "the Beaver Cleaver family" because we got along so well. Iona was the rock of that family and we will all miss her so much. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 8240 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO. The funeral will be at Peace at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29. Burial follows at Mount Moriah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Peace Lutheran Church. "Her children arise up, and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praiseth her." -- Proverbs 31:28



