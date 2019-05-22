|
|
Irene E. Harris Irene E. Harris, 88, of Raymore, MO passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019. She was born on March 29, 1931 in Roswell, SD to Frank and Emma Smith. Irene is preceded in death by both parents and her seven siblings and son-in-law Gary Nelson. Irene is survived by her faithful husband of 66 years, Clifton Harris; three children Cathy Nelson, Lois (Gregg) Eckert, Todd (Kim) Harris; eight grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren. Visitation is on Friday, May 24 from 2 to 3 pm with funeral service immediately following at Raymore Christian Church 500 Peace Dr. Raymore, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 22, 2019