|
|
Irene Elizabeth Lepper Irene Elizabeth Lepper, 90, of Mary's Home, MO, passed away in the loving arms of her children, Monday, July 15, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Friday at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church. Visitation will be 5 8 p.m., Thursday at the church. The family suggests contributions to the Our Lady of the Snows cemetery fund. Irene was born and raised in Mary's Home. She married Norbert Lepper on August 25, 1956. He preceded her in death on December 15, 1990. She was a member of Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church. Survivors include her daughters, Victoria (Lenny) DiSanto, Molly (Amiel) Hillman and Tammy (Jim Creegan); four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Phillips Funeral Home in Eldon, Mo is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 17, 2019