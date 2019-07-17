Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillips Funeral Home
5 S Oak St
Eldon, MO 65026
(573) 392-5621
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Lepper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Elizabeth Lepper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Elizabeth Lepper Obituary
Irene Elizabeth Lepper Irene Elizabeth Lepper, 90, of Mary's Home, MO, passed away in the loving arms of her children, Monday, July 15, 2019. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., Friday at Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church. Visitation will be 5 8 p.m., Thursday at the church. The family suggests contributions to the Our Lady of the Snows cemetery fund. Irene was born and raised in Mary's Home. She married Norbert Lepper on August 25, 1956. He preceded her in death on December 15, 1990. She was a member of Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church. Survivors include her daughters, Victoria (Lenny) DiSanto, Molly (Amiel) Hillman and Tammy (Jim Creegan); four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Phillips Funeral Home in Eldon, Mo is in charge of arrangements.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now