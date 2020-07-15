Irene Lopez Marie Irene Lopez peacefully passed away at her home in Independence, Missouri, surrounded by loved ones on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was 72 years old. Irene was born on October 5, 1947 in Kansas City, MO to Angelo and Antonia Lopez at St. Mary's Hospital. She received an award from the mayor of Kansas City for being the first Hispanic female to be registered as a nurse anesthetist in the state of Missouri. Irene was always passionate about providing patient care and being their advocate. Irene had a love for life. She cherished being with her family. Irene was a person who put everyone first and ensured their needs were met before her own. Humor was in her DNA and she was devoted to bringing laughter to others. Irene was preceded in death by her father, Angelo Sr.; her mother, Antonia; her sister, Angelina Lopez Valandingham; brother, Angelo Lopez Jr.; sister, Patricia Rodriguez; and beloved nephew, Joseph Christopher Lopez. Irene is survived by her sister, Henrietta Valdivia; her brother, Luke Lopez; her brother, Joe Lopez Sr.; her sister, Catherine Mendez; and several other nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to Kansas City Hospice, North Kansas City Hospital, and Dr. David Ernst. A visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday July 18, 2020, at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 3736 S. Lee's Summit Rd, Independence, MO. Due to COVID 19, only 100 people are allowed in the church for services. Condolences may be offered through www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com