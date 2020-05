Or Copy this URL to Share

Irene McAfee Ms. Irene M. McAfee, 91,passed away on May 24, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Sat, June 6, 2020 at 11 am at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arr: Lawrence A. Jones & Sons Funeral Chapels 1800 E. Linwood Blvd.



