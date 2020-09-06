Irene Thomas With great sadness the family of Irene Thomas announces her passing, at age 94, on August 26, 2020. The family will gather for a private service and burial in the Mt. Memorial Cemetery on the campus of William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo. Irene, born October 20, 1925, in Wallingford, Connecticut, was the daughter of Julius and Susie Simon. She spent her childhood in Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 1945. In that same year, she followed her brother, Ernest, to Liberty where they attended William Jewell College. It was there, "High on the Hill," that she met her lifelong companion, Harvey Thomas. They were married on December 28, 1947 and spent an amazing 65 years raising their three sons, Blake, Kent, and Jonathan, in Liberty. Irene had a deep conviction of service to her community and over the years she was involved in many organizations, activities and community programs. She was a member of Second Baptist Church for 70 years and was the last living charter member of P.E.O. Chapter IZ for 63 years. Throughout the years, she was involved with Meals on Wheels of Liberty, In As Much Ministry, Second Baptist Church, William Jewell College, and the Liberty Hospital Foundation. In 1996, Irene and Harvey were each honored to receive the William Jewell College, Citation for Achievement award. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Harvey M. Thomas, and her parents Julius and Susie Simon, as well as her brothers, Major J.A. Simon, The Revered Ernest Simon, and her sister Helen Dawson. She is survived by her three sons, Blake and Linda Thomas and Dr. Jennifer Swaim, Kent and Pamela Thomas, and Dr. Jonathan and Sue Thomas. She was exceedingly proud of her grandchildren, Lauren (Ryan) Simmons, and great granddaughter Claire Elizabeth (Kent and Pamela), Abigail, Jonathan, and twins Joseph and Andrew Thomas (Jonathan and Sue). Throughout her lifetime, Irene valued the many friends and relationships she enjoyed along the way, her Second Baptist church family, William Jewell College, and the Liberty Community. Her greatest joy was caring for her family who have wonderful memories and will greatly miss her. The family would like to convey special recognition and thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Liberty Hospital and Liberty Hospital Hospice who cared for Mom during her final days. Lastly, we would like to thank the assisted living and memory care units at Oxford Grand at Shoal Creek, who cared for Mom over the last three years. If you wish to honor Irene, the family suggests contributions to In As Much Ministries or the William Jewell College Harvey and Irene Thomas Endowed Scholarship. Arrangements: Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, Liberty, Mo.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store