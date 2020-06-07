Irene Treva (Welch) Chastain
Irene Treva (Welch) Chastain October 27, 1916-June 2, 2020 Irene Treva (Welch) Chastain, 103, of Olathe, KS, passed away on June 2, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Wilbur and Gussie Welch, her husband, Bert; eight siblings, Pearl, Gerald, Donald, Vance, Ben, Ross and Faye, and her son, Kerry. She is survived by her son, Gary, 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held in Wichita, KS.


