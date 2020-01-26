Home

Iris Jean Kingsbury Iris Jean Kingsbury, 87, passed away on January 21st, 2020. She is preceded in death by husband Phil Kingsbury, parents Emmett and Ina Clements, and daughter-in-law Donna Kingsbury. She is survived by two sons Brandt and Devin Kingsbury, granddaughter Leah (Landon) Lewis, grandson Luke Kingsbury, great grandson Joseph Lewis, sisters Myrna Clements , Glenda Metcalf , Cheryl O'Neal, brother Lyle (Janice) Clements, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 26, 2020
