Iris Wanda Bliss With great sadness, the family of Wanda Bliss announces her passing in Olathe, Kansas on August 8, 2020 at 90 years of age. Wanda was born March 7, 1930 to Eddie and N.S. Iddings, the youngest of four children born on her parents' farm in Pattonsburg, Missouri. She is survived by four of her five children and respective spouses: Rhonda Bliss, Christine Bliss, Ryan Bliss and wife Elaine Blatt, and Craig Bliss and wife Valerie Moore Bliss; four grandchildren and respective spouses: Adrian Bliss-Pohs and wife Kristi, Diana Bliss, Nathaniel Bliss and wife Mechelle, and Gabriel Bliss; five great-grandchildren: Kaylee, Natalie, and Finnegan Bliss, and Abbie and Sydney Garrett; sister-in-law Wanda Iddings, and many more extended family members and friends. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Bliss; daughter Catherine "Cathy" Bliss; her parents; brothers: Garrell and George "Bud" Iddings; and sister Billie Amar. Wanda was very loved and will be terribly missed by so many. How do you sum up 90 years of such an impactful life? Wanda graduated Coffey High School, where she played volleyball, and then married and had five children. That's the short version. The long version would involve teaching in a one-room school without having attended college; baking sourdough bread that her son and grandson fought over; playing soccer until she was 60; climbing on the roof to clean gutters into her 80s; stranding herself in trees she pruned, one branch at a time, as she climbed up; and being a second or substitute mom to everyone who needed one. Her notorious antics could fill a book! For those who would like to read more of Wanda's story, please visit the Park Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery website: https://parklawnfunerals.com/obituaries/bliss-iris-wanda/
Although diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014, "GG", as she came to be known after the birth of first great-grandchild, was always there for her family and never forgot any of them. She also never lost her beautiful smile. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Wanda was cremated and her family will plan a memorial celebration of life at a later date, at which time she will be interred next to her husband, Bob, together with their daughter, Cathy's cremated remains, at Park Lawn Cemetery in Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the following charities in Wanda's memory: Alzheimer's Association
, Alzheimer's Foundation of America, the ASPCA, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234