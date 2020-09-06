Irish Ilileen Montgomery Irish Ilileen Montgomery, 96, of Warsaw, formerly of Independence, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Good Samaritan Care Center in Cole Camp. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 107 S. Boonville, Cole Camp, where the family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas. Arrangements by Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 6, 2020.