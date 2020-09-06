1/1
Irish Ilileen Montgomery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irish's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irish Ilileen Montgomery Irish Ilileen Montgomery, 96, of Warsaw, formerly of Independence, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Good Samaritan Care Center in Cole Camp. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 107 S. Boonville, Cole Camp, where the family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas. Arrangements by Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp, MO.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
02:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
03:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
FOX FUNERAL HOME - COLE CAMP
302 E Butterfield Trail
Cole Camp, MO 65325
(660) 668-4425
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved