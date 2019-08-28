|
Irma A. Royal Irma A. Royal, 85, of Shawnee, KS, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. Visitation will be from 3:30-5:30 PM Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, KS with a Rosary at 5:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM Friday, August 30, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 12800 W. 75th St. Shawnee, KS 66216. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the Marine Toys for Tots. Irma was born July 26, 1934, in Buffalo, NY. She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, the PTO and former Girl Scout Leader. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas A. Royal, Sr., son Thomas A. Royal, Jr., siblings; Robert J. Brown, Joan Bauman, Leo Brown, Elizabeth Rosling, Mary Ann Kaminski, William Brown, Richard Brown and Francis "Bud" Brown. Irma is survived by 2 daughters Diane (Scott) Getz, Maureen Hannoun (Kevin Huckaby), grandchildren; Zach (Laura), Paige, Mackenzie, Joe, Sara, Liz, great granddaughter Charlotte Ann and many nieces and nephews. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 28, 2019