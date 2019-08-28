Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
12800 W. 75th St.
Shawnee, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Royal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma A. Royal


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irma A. Royal Obituary
Irma A. Royal Irma A. Royal, 85, of Shawnee, KS, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. Visitation will be from 3:30-5:30 PM Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, KS with a Rosary at 5:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM Friday, August 30, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 12800 W. 75th St. Shawnee, KS 66216. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to the Marine Toys for Tots. Irma was born July 26, 1934, in Buffalo, NY. She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, the PTO and former Girl Scout Leader. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas A. Royal, Sr., son Thomas A. Royal, Jr., siblings; Robert J. Brown, Joan Bauman, Leo Brown, Elizabeth Rosling, Mary Ann Kaminski, William Brown, Richard Brown and Francis "Bud" Brown. Irma is survived by 2 daughters Diane (Scott) Getz, Maureen Hannoun (Kevin Huckaby), grandchildren; Zach (Laura), Paige, Mackenzie, Joe, Sara, Liz, great granddaughter Charlotte Ann and many nieces and nephews. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now