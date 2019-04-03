Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma J. Hudson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irma J. Hudson Obituary
Irma J. Hudson Irma Jean Hudson, 79, passed away April 1, 2019. Irma was born October 5, 1939 in Bronaugh, MO to Lyle Webster and Katie Ann (Bewley) Short. She was preceded in death by her parents, 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Survivors include son Duane; son Jeffrey (Sarah); son Victor (Teresa); brother Howard Short; 30 grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will go to meet the Lord very happy He gave her a great family, which she loved. Visitation will be 6-8PM, Thursday, with funeral services 10AM, Friday, both at Park Lawn, 8251 Hillcrest Rd.; burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
