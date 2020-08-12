Irvin Virlyn Patterson Irvin Virlyn Patterson, 89, passed away after a brief illness in his sleep, early on August 9, 2020 at his home in Lee's Summit, MO. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Langsford Funeral Home in Lee's Summit, Missouri. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Lee's Summit Cemetery. The family suggest sending a blooming flower potted plant to be planted in Irvin's memory. He is survived by his wife, Sandra C.; sons, Stephen L. and Stanley L.; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; brothers, Lewis D. Patterson and Lester R. Patterson; and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home 115 SW 3rd St. Lee's Summit, MO 64063 (816)524-3700