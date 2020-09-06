Dr. Irving David Fudemberg Feb 27, 1923-Aug 22,2020 To his thousands of patients, he was Dr. Fudemberg, to the "head table" at the Italian Gardens he was fondly referred to as Doc. To his nieces and nephews he was Uncle Irv, to his grandchild, Hayden, he was PopPop, to his wife Judy of 64 years, he was Irv, and to his three children, he was Dad. Across his 97 years, Irv wore many different hats both personally and professionally. However, no matter which one he wore, Irv was, above all, a man of deep integrity, principle, and extraordinary kindness. One of Irv's gifts was to see beyond differences and instead, focus on our shared humanity. He treated the people who worked at Macy's the same as the company president. His kindness and respect for every person is one of his lasting legacies. Irv grew up in St. Louis, the youngest son of Morris and Nellie Fudemberg. He was surrounded by his brothers and sister, and by a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Throughout his boyhood, he spent summers in Murphysborough, IL, with his beloved Aunt Sarah and Uncle Margey. It was a much-loved part of his childhood. As a young man, Irv loved boats and sailing, and taught sailing at Stephen's College. Ultimately, he became a Commander in the The Sea Scouts. Irv was a WWII Army veteran serving first in Europe and later in the Philippines. This experience shaped his life profoundly and made for poignant, tragic, and sometimes funny stories. Irv was an engaging storyteller and it was through these stories that family and friends were allowed "inside" Irv's wartime experience. Later in his life Irv was a member of the Kansas City chapter of Jewish War Veterans. He became the oldest member and the only WWII vet. Irv had a thriving optometric practice in downtown KC for well over 50 years. His patients expressed their trust and appreciation for him often by bringing multiple generations of family to see him. Work defined Irv's life and while that was true for many men of his generation, it was also an expression of his devotion to being of service. After experiencing a catastrophic flood and fire in his longtime office at 10th and Baltimore, Irv decided that rather than rebuild, he would work part-time for another optometrist in the Crossroads for several more years. He finally decided to fully retire at 87! Post-retirement, Irv and Judy moved to The Forum in Overland Park. It was in this new community that both Judy and Irv found close friendships, fulfilling activities, and a new found freedom from the responsibilities of being homeowners. Irv and his friend, Charlie, started a men's poker club at The Forum which met 3 mornings a week. Irv took this commitment VERY seriously and made it a point to schedule appointments around his coveted poker game. About poker, Irv said: "holidays come and go but poker is forever!" The family is deeply grateful to, and wants to warmly thank, all Irv's caregivers: Linetta, Vanetta, Lusu, Jeri and Emebet, and a special thank you to the VA Home Based Primary Care. Irv was preceded in death by his brothers Paul and Harold "Bud" Fudemberg, and by his sister, Sylvia Schneider. Irv is survived by his wife of 64 years, Judy, his children, Mark, Nancy "Mookie," and Liz "Longwillow," by his grandchild, Hayden, daughter-in-law, Susan and by many nieces and nephews. The family requests donations in Irv's honor be made to the Kansas City chapter of the Jewish War Veterans.



