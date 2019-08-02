Home

Irving Herbert Baker

Irving Herbert Baker Irving Baker, 94, of Overland Park, KS, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019. Graveside services will be at 1:00pm Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Rose Hill Cemetery, 6900 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131. Herbie was born July 9, 1925 and was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Lillian, his brother, Raymond and sister, Francis Davis. As a young man, he attained the rank of Eagle Scout and was proud to serve in WWII as a Merchant Marine helmsman. Herbie is survived by his daughters: Nancy Levinson (Robert) and Marilyn Pace (Evan); and his granddaughter, Dr. Erica Schulte (Brent). The family would like to extend their heart-felt thanks to Silvercrest Retirement, Interim Healthcare and Kansas City Hospice. Kindly omit flowers; The family suggests contributions to the Kansas City Hospice House, 12000 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, MO 64145. Online condolences at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-261-5211).
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 2, 2019
