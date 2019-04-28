Services Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Drive Shawnee , KS 66203 (913) 631-5566 Graveside service Rosehill Cemetery Shenandoah , IA View Map Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Old Mission United Methodist Church Memorial service 3:00 PM Resources More Obituaries for Isabel McGuire Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Isabel Dodd McGuire

1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Isabel Dodd McGuire Isabel Dodd McGuire was born November 14, 1918 on the family farm near Randolph, Iowa, to Meltha Pearl (Reeves) and John Harrison Dodd and died April 23, 2019 in Lenexa, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John W. McGuire, Jr.; infant sister Elizabeth Claire; and brother William Harrison Dodd. She is sadly missed by two children: Mary (Frank) Hedgcock and John (the late Margaret) McGuire; four grandchildren: Robert (Julie), John (Marisa), and William (Megan) Hedgcock; and Elizabeth (Tyler) McGuire Staebell; and eight great-grandchildren: Jacob, Joshua, Emily, Ella, Sara, Silas Hedgcock, Eleanor Margaret and Parker Wright Staebell. She is also survived by a niece Susan Dodd; nephews Steven Dodd (Cindy), Daniel Dodd, and Joseph McGuire (Sandra) & Jon McGuire. Isabel graduated from Randolph Consolidated School (1935); Christian College, Columbia, Missouri (1937); and University of Iowa (1939). Following their December, 1940 marriage, Isabel and John McGuire lived 16 years in Neodesha, Kansas, where she was involved in Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, PTA, and other youth, church and civic organizations. The McGuire family moved to Prairie Village in 1956 and later to Leawood, KS. Isabel joined the Presbyterian Church in Randolph (IA) in 1935 and transferred her membership to the Methodist Church in Neodesha, KS, after her marriage. She was an active member of Old Mission Methodist Church from 1956 until her death. Isabel taught elementary school in Pender, Nebraska for two years before her marriage and four years in the rural Prairie District before Shawnee Mission District was formed. She served as president of the Naturalization Council of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties and taught English as a second language at the YWCA. She also was elected a Republican Committeewoman. A 70-year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), Isabel held numerous chapter and state offices and chairmanships, including State Regent of the Kansas Society from 1977-1980. She was also a member and officer of Daughters of Founders and Patriots, Daughters of the American Colonists, and Daughters of the Colonial Wars. An enthusiastic genealogist, she assisted countless friends and family members with their research. She also compiled and published four books: Some Descendants of John McGuire, Revolutionary Pensioner of Morgan County, Kentucky (2000); Ancestors and Descendants of George Wright, Pioneer of Vigo and Vermillion Counties, Indiana (2004); Ancestors & Descendants of Silas C. Dodd of the Line of Daniel Dod of Connecticut (2008); and Some Descendants of Johannes Stockschlader, Immigrant to Pennsylvania in 1741 (2011). A member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood for over 60 years, she served in every office including president of chapters in Neodesha and Prairie Village. She was also a life-member of the Order of the Eastern Star. A gracious hostess, Isabel hosted countless family gatherings and helped organize class reunions for her Randolph High School class. By her example Isabel McGuire instilled in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren a love for learning, an appreciation of music and an enthusiasm for travel. She and her husband visited all 50 states, Canada and Mexico, and made several trips to the British Isles and Europe, as well as China, Russia and several Soviet Socialist Republics. A family graveside service was held on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at Rosehill Cemetery, Shenandoah, Iowa. A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 26th, 2019 from 2:00-3:00 PM at Old Mission United Methodist Church, followed by a Memorial Service at 3:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Old Mission UMC, 5519 State Park Rd., Fairway, KS 66205; or to Shawnee-Mission D.A.R., 22603 W. 72nd St., Shawnee, KS 66227. Please specify the Isabel McGuire Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 28, 2019