Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Vision Christian Center
12400 Grandview Rd.
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
New Vision Christian Center
12400 Grandview Rd.
Iva E. Buttram


1938 - 2020
Iva E. Buttram Obituary
Iva E. Buttram Iva E. Buttram, 81, passed away February 3, 2020. Visitation 10AM, with services to follow at 11AM, Friday, February 7 at New Vision Christian Center, 12400 Grandview Rd.; burial in Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery. Iva worked for Southwestern Bell and later for the Marine Corps Finance Center. Iva is survived by her husband of 60 years, Paul; son David (Christy); daughter Pamela (Carl) Atchison; grandchildren: Danielle (T.J.), Christopher and Kross; great grandchild Bodie; brother Estel (Deloris) Honeycutt; and sisters Norma Evans and Sue Tharpe. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 5, 2020
