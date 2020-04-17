|
Ivan L Little Ivan L. Little, 91, of Basehor, KS passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Country Place Senior Living in Basehor, KS. Ivan was born October 27, 1928 to the late Mahlon and Mary Little at home in rural Franklin County, Kansas. Ivan graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1946 and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps. After returning from the military, Ivan attended McPherson College. He participated in tennis tournaments and gave tennis lessons, which is where he met his wife, Norma Jean, and they were married on October 25, 1952.He eventually earned a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from UMKC. Ivan was an avid golfer and enjoyed early Sunday morning rounds of golf. Ivan was preceded in death by his wife Jean Little and grandson, Anthony Bernal, II. He is survived by two daughters, Karen Crowder and husband John; Sharon Bernal and husband Anthony; a step-son, Ronald McGee and wife Debra; a sister, Dorothy Brandt; 7 grandchildren, Courtney Toso; John C. Crowder; Robert Crowder; Theresa Spilker; Veronica; Ronald McGee, II and Trisha Crane. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 17, 2020