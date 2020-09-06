Ivan L. Waite In Loving Memory of Ivan L. Waite Ivan Lynn Waite passed away on August 25, 2020 at 90 years of age at Foxwood Springs Living Center in Raymore, MO. Ivan was born February 3, 1930 in Wheeling, Mo to Buel & Edna Waite. He graduated Valedictorian from Wheeling High School in 1948. Ivan joined the U.S. Air Force in 1950 and served 4 years active duty and 8 years in Air Force Reserves. In 1956, Ivan married Marjorie Utley and together raised three children: Kristi, Kim and Kevin. They were divorced in 1972. Ivan received a bachelor's degree from National College in KCMO. He was employed 27 years with the City of Kansas City and retired in 1987 as Chief Deputy City Clerk. Ivan met his second wife, Betty Kirk and they married in 1973 at Trinity Methodist Church. Betty had one son from her previous marriage, Andy Riley. Ivan and Betty shared a full life together for 44yrs that included a shared faith in God, love of gardening, travel, community service, dancing and researching family history. In 1997, Ivan and Betty moved to Foxwood Springs Retirement Community in Raymore, MO. They both enjoyed volunteer work and Ivan served several years on the Raymore City Council. Ivan and Betty were gifted with public speaking and storytelling, they used those gifts in many organizations and associations too numerous to list here. Both served in numerous leadership roles and traveled often throughout the state and country to attend meetings. Whenever possible they would take the time to visit relatives and friends on their many trips. Ivan was preceded in death by his father and mother, two brothers Charles and Gene, sister Cheryl, his wife Betty and stepson Andy. Survivors include his two daughters: Kristi Richman, Kim Armentrout and his son, Kevin Waite as well as 7 grandchildren, and 11 great-grand children in his immediate family. A memorial and Veteran's Honor Guard service will be held on September 11th at 1pm at the MO Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO. Both Ivan and Betty will be interred there together. Due to current VA restrictions there, only 25 immediate family can attend. In lieu of flowers, Ivan requested donations to be sent to: St. Paul's Methodist Church, PO Box 377, Raymore, MO 64083 or The Fellowship of John Foxwood Springs, PO Box 701, Raymore, MO 64083. Online condolences for the family can be made at Legacy.com