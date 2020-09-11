Condolences to Ivan's family - My mother, Camilla Siegrist Lomax, was a 1rst cousin to Ivan. I have had the pleasure of meeting Ivan at the Cousin's reunions and was impressed with his knowledge of the family tree! I have a late photo of the cousins present at one of the last reunions of that generation! I continue to be impressed with the level of intelligence, diligence and perseverance of that generation of the Siegrist family.

May we all find their grounded values a part of us and ours!



Sara Lomax (daughter of Camilla Siegrist and Grand daughter of Harry Siegrist, brother to Edna Waite)

Respectfully,

Sara

Sara Lomax

