Ivan Wesley Alpers 92, of Kansas City, Missouri, died on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Memorial service 11AM, Friday, June 12, 2020, with a visitation 1 hour prior at the Zion Lutheran Church, 500 N. Elizabeth St., Corder, MO.



