Ivo Henry Feuerborn Ivo Feuerborn, 86, passed away on July 21, 2020. He was born on May 7, 1934 to Oliva (Strobel) and Henry Feuerborn. Visitation will be held July 27 starting at 9:00 AM and funeral mass will follow at 10:00 AM at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church 14251 Nall Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas. Burial will follow the mass at Mount Moriah Cemetery South, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Ivo was the fourth of six children and was born and raised in Richmond, Kansas. Growing up Ivo was a paperboy and worked on his grandpa Strobel's farm during some summers in Scipio, Kansas. He attended Richmond Grade School and High School and was editor of the Richmond Cub's newspaper. Ivo attended Kansas University and lived in Jolliffe Hall. In 1956, he earned a degree in Accounting. After graduation, Ivo spent the next couple of years doing bookkeeping at a firm then in early 1960 he joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the Kansas City Commodity office, in which he retired from in January 1993. He bowled at Ward Parkway Lanes on Monday evenings with his co-worker buddies and enjoyed a few beers. Ivo met his wife, Joan (Meyers) Feuerborn, at a Redemptorist Social Club dance mixer. They were married at St. Louis Catholic Church, on Swope Parkway, on November 26, 1960. They moved to the south Kansas City suburbs and lived there ever since. During the years, Ivo was active with the Knights of Columbus O'Hara Council. He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church parish for 60 years. He coached several grade school girls/boys' basketball teams, including winning two City Parochial League Championships. Every spring Ivo planted a victory garden consisting of lots of tomato plants, rows of corn, peas, green onions, lettuce, radishes, green beans, cucumbers, zucchini and sometimes potatoes. He was preceded into heaven by his wife, Joan, his parents, his sisters Jean Weaver, Helen Koncak, and Eloise Scales, and brother Kenneth. Survived by his brother Merle (Alta) Feuerborn; his children, Wayne Feuerborn, Alan (Pat Humphrey) Feuerborn, Gary (Cathy) Feuerborn, and Nancy (John) Malicoat; his grandchildren Samantha, Justin, Randee, Peter, Mary Catherine, Victoria, Mackenzie, Tommy and Madeline; and his great grandchildren Cason, Owen, and Reid; and his nieces and nephews. Contributions are suggested to St. Catherine's Catholic Church or the Knight of Columbus O'Hara Council. Thank you to all the caregivers who helped Ivo over the past year. Arrangements: www.MtMoriah.net
or 816-942-2004. The services will be following social distancing and facemask protocols.