1/1
Ivo Henry Feuerborn
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ivo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ivo Henry Feuerborn Ivo Feuerborn, 86, passed away on July 21, 2020. He was born on May 7, 1934 to Oliva (Strobel) and Henry Feuerborn. Visitation will be held July 27 starting at 9:00 AM and funeral mass will follow at 10:00 AM at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church 14251 Nall Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas. Burial will follow the mass at Mount Moriah Cemetery South, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Ivo was the fourth of six children and was born and raised in Richmond, Kansas. Growing up Ivo was a paperboy and worked on his grandpa Strobel's farm during some summers in Scipio, Kansas. He attended Richmond Grade School and High School and was editor of the Richmond Cub's newspaper. Ivo attended Kansas University and lived in Jolliffe Hall. In 1956, he earned a degree in Accounting. After graduation, Ivo spent the next couple of years doing bookkeeping at a firm then in early 1960 he joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the Kansas City Commodity office, in which he retired from in January 1993. He bowled at Ward Parkway Lanes on Monday evenings with his co-worker buddies and enjoyed a few beers. Ivo met his wife, Joan (Meyers) Feuerborn, at a Redemptorist Social Club dance mixer. They were married at St. Louis Catholic Church, on Swope Parkway, on November 26, 1960. They moved to the south Kansas City suburbs and lived there ever since. During the years, Ivo was active with the Knights of Columbus O'Hara Council. He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church parish for 60 years. He coached several grade school girls/boys' basketball teams, including winning two City Parochial League Championships. Every spring Ivo planted a victory garden consisting of lots of tomato plants, rows of corn, peas, green onions, lettuce, radishes, green beans, cucumbers, zucchini and sometimes potatoes. He was preceded into heaven by his wife, Joan, his parents, his sisters Jean Weaver, Helen Koncak, and Eloise Scales, and brother Kenneth. Survived by his brother Merle (Alta) Feuerborn; his children, Wayne Feuerborn, Alan (Pat Humphrey) Feuerborn, Gary (Cathy) Feuerborn, and Nancy (John) Malicoat; his grandchildren Samantha, Justin, Randee, Peter, Mary Catherine, Victoria, Mackenzie, Tommy and Madeline; and his great grandchildren Cason, Owen, and Reid; and his nieces and nephews. Contributions are suggested to St. Catherine's Catholic Church or the Knight of Columbus O'Hara Council. Thank you to all the caregivers who helped Ivo over the past year. Arrangements: www.MtMoriah.net or 816-942-2004. The services will be following social distancing and facemask protocols.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
09:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved