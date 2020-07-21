J. Colin Ore Colin Ore 61, of Grandview, Missouri passed away Friday, July 17th, Colin was born October 24, 1958 in Paola Kansas. He was the middle son of Carey Eugene Ore and Bettie Garrison Ore of Paola KS. For 27 years, he worked as a Systems Technician for AT & T in Kansas City. Colin is proceeded in death by his father Carey Eugene Ore in 1994 and he is survived by his partner of 13 years Michele Lehman, two sons, Russell Ore and wife Angela of Raytown MO and Stephen Ore and wife Kayla of Olathe KS; his first wife, the mother of his sons, Linda DeWick of Kansas City MO; his stepchildren, Pamela O'Kane, Daniel O'Kane and granddaughter Lilly O'Kane; his mother, Bettie Ore of Paola KS and two brothers, Kevin Ore and wife Valerie of Las Vegas NV and Robert Ore of Louisburg KS, and a multitude of family, extended family, and friends.



