Rev. J. David Maher The Rev. J. David Maher, 74, of Westphalia, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Westphalia Hills. Visitation will be at the Cathedral of St. Joseph, Jefferson City, Missouri, on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 4:00 pm -7:00 pm, with a Prayer Service at 6:00 pm. The concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 15, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Jefferson City. Bishop Emeritus John R. Gaydos will preside and the homilist will be his classmate, Father John W. Groner. On Friday, November 15, 2019, there will be the Rosary and Visitation from 5:00 pm -7:00 pm at St. Joseph Church, 325 W. Emma Street, Slater, Missouri. There will be a Memorial Mass on Saturday, November 16, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Joseph Church, Slater. Burial will be in the Slater City Cemetery in the family plot next to his parents. Memorials are suggested to the Diocese of Jefferson City Vocation Fund. A complete obituary can be found on the funeral home's website. Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home in Jefferson City is in charge of the arrangements. Those wishing to email tributes or condolences to the family may do so at the www.dulletrimble.com website.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 13, 2019