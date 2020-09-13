J. Michael Nauman Jr. 8/11/1970 - 9/5/2020 J. Michael Nauman Jr. died September 5, 2020. He was a Kansas City native, born and raised in the south metro. He attended Rockhurst High School and Kansas University. Mike was a great athlete, an avid golfer, as well as a devoted fan of the Chiefs and Jayhawks. A salesman at heart, he spent his career in the IT field most recently with Pure Storage Inc. (Mountain View, CA). Doing what he loved, being active and with friends, he had an accident on his bicycle. His injuries led to his untimely passing. Michael's passion for life and friendship was unparalleled. "He never met a stranger," and he always wanted to leave you better. Whether by his love for his son, his adoration for his parents, his devotion to his fiancée or his need to give you some "trouble", his interest in YOU was undeniable and heartfelt. Seeing the best in us, we got to witness the best in him. Michael passed before his parents Mike and Carol, his son Aidan Hamaker, his brother Tim and nephew Jupiter and niece Lumina, his fiancée Michele, and her children Camden and Delaney, and, last but not least, his dog Bear. Michael continued to give his love for life by donating his organs. Five people have received the gift of a better life. The world is truly better for his time in it! A private family service is planned. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers. please consider a donation to Midwest Transplant Network https://www.mwtn.org/get-involved/monetary-donations/
