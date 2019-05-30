J. Nancy (O'Connor) McCarthy J. Nancy (O'Connor) McCarthy, 82, of Centerville, OH formerly of Overland Park, KS passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born August 23, 1936, in Derby, CT, the daughter of Bartholomew and Anna (Keneally) O'Connor. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John F. McCarthy, Jr. She leaves her sons, Dr. John F. McCarthy III (Linda) of Centerville, OH, Captain (USN Retired) Kevin T. McCarthy (Pamela) of Leesburg, VA, and Brian E. McCarthy (Donna) of Dubuque, IA; grandchildren, Kelsey (Lance), Steven (Samantha), Daniel (Mimi), Alyssa, Timothy, Meghan, Jessica (Michael), Katelyn (Joseph); great-grandchildren, Lucas, Riley, Makayla, Jackson; and niece Susan O'Connell of Southbury, CT. Nancy attended Albertus Magnus College (New Haven, CT) and Johnson County Community College (Overland Park, KS) where she received her paralegal degree. She had an avid interest in all the arts and her source of joy was family and friends. Friends and family may visit from 10-11 am on Saturday, June 1 at St. Leonard's Chapel, 8100 Clyo Rd, Centerville, followed by Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 am on Saturday. She will then be entombed at Mt. St. Peter's Cemetery in Derby, CT. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the St. Leonard Restoring Our Franciscan Heritage Campaign at homeishere.org/Franciscan. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering.

