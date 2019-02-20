J. Nelson Elliott J. Nelson Elliott, 74, passed away February 17, 2019, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.Nelson Elliott's legacy will surely continue on long after his death. As a CPA and tennis coach, he touched many lives through his dedication to family, coaching, writing, and art appreciation. Nelson also loved KU basketball and was a sports trivia enthusiast. Born to John and Ruth Elliott on April 21, 1944, Nelson's roots started in Wichita, KS. He was a 1966 graduate of Baker University where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. Following graduation, he was a member of the Kansas Army National Guard and worked as a Certified Public Accountant both in Wichita and Kansas City. In 1974, Nelson married Helen and together they raised their son Scott in Kansas City. In retirement, Nelson enjoyed many years as a tennis coach for the Blue Valley High School. The highlight of his coaching career was in 2010 when he coached the girls' team to the Kansas 5A State Title. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son. Nelson is survived by his wife, Helen; daughter-in-law, Karen Beetch (Kevin); granddaughter, Kassidy Brittain (Jacob); grandsons, Joel and Zeke Thompson; siblings, Karin Tierney (Tim) and Roger Elliott (Nancy);his uncle, Forrest Nelson;along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, from 6-8 PM, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, on Saturday, February 23, also at the funeral chapel, followed by a burial at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to: KU Endowment, 3901 Rainbow Boulevard, Mail Stop 3012, Kansas City, KS 66160, to benefit the cancer research. Online contributions may be made at www.kuendowment.org/give. Please indicate that donations are for the Nelson Elliott memorial. Fond memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsoncountychapel.com

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary