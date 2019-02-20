Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66210
(913) 451-1860
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66210
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66210
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Nelson Elliott


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
J. Nelson Elliott Obituary
J. Nelson Elliott J. Nelson Elliott, 74, passed away February 17, 2019, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.Nelson Elliott's legacy will surely continue on long after his death. As a CPA and tennis coach, he touched many lives through his dedication to family, coaching, writing, and art appreciation. Nelson also loved KU basketball and was a sports trivia enthusiast. Born to John and Ruth Elliott on April 21, 1944, Nelson's roots started in Wichita, KS. He was a 1966 graduate of Baker University where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. Following graduation, he was a member of the Kansas Army National Guard and worked as a Certified Public Accountant both in Wichita and Kansas City. In 1974, Nelson married Helen and together they raised their son Scott in Kansas City. In retirement, Nelson enjoyed many years as a tennis coach for the Blue Valley High School. The highlight of his coaching career was in 2010 when he coached the girls' team to the Kansas 5A State Title. He is preceded in death by his parents and his son. Nelson is survived by his wife, Helen; daughter-in-law, Karen Beetch (Kevin); granddaughter, Kassidy Brittain (Jacob); grandsons, Joel and Zeke Thompson; siblings, Karin Tierney (Tim) and Roger Elliott (Nancy);his uncle, Forrest Nelson;along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, from 6-8 PM, at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM, on Saturday, February 23, also at the funeral chapel, followed by a burial at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to: KU Endowment, 3901 Rainbow Boulevard, Mail Stop 3012, Kansas City, KS 66160, to benefit the cancer research. Online contributions may be made at www.kuendowment.org/give. Please indicate that donations are for the Nelson Elliott memorial. Fond memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
Download Now