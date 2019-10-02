|
Jack A. Accurso Jack Anthony Accurso, 89, Lee's Summit, MO, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, October 7, at Our Lady of the Presentation Catholic Church, 130 NW Murray Rd., Lee's Summit, MO 64081, where the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1 p.m. Inurnment will follow in Mount Olivet Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Harvesters Food Bank, 3801 Topping Ave., Kansas City, MO 64129. Jack was born April 9, 1930, in Kansas City, MO, to Jack Accurso and Fern Etherton Accurso. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who taught us the true meaning of family and how to live life to the fullest. Jack accomplished many things and achieved success many only dream of. Jack spent his entire career in the food service industry and was an active member of the Greater Kansas City, MO Restaurant Association for over 40 years. He received many awards including Outstanding Allied Director, MRA Distinguished Service, and Exceptional Dedication. He was CEO/owner of American Food Service - the 2008 MRA Company of the Year - and involved in many community activities including Harvesters Food Bank. He had the ability to make every person feel like the most important person in the room. He will be missed by many. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Maxine E. Accurso; his granddaughter, Suzanne Accurso; and his brother, Donald Accurso. He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Rob and Dottie Accurso, Jay and Karen Accurso, Roger and Katie Accurso, Craig Accurso, Steve and Kim Accurso; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 2, 2019