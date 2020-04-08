Home

Jack A. Mozur

Jack A. Mozur Obituary
Jack A. Mozur Jack A. Mozur, 94, of Leawood, Kansas, passed away, April 2, 2020, at KC Hospice House. He retired from the Marley Company in 1990 as a Vice President. Prior experience was with the former Armco Steel Corporation in Middleton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by Mary, his wife of 61 years, parents, sister and brothers. He is survived by his two daughters, Judith, and Claudia (Tim); grandchildren, Ryan, Nolan, Darren, Lauren, and Christopher; great grandchildren, Olive, Milo and Gracie. Interment will be private. The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the KC Hospice House, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64114.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 8, 2020
