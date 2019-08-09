Home

Jack Allen Norris Jack Allen Norris was born June 6, 1952 in Excelsior Springs Missouri, and passed away on July 22, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. Jack lived in Richmond, MO with our cousin Shawn Roney. Jack is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Charlene Martin, and his beloved niece Michelle Egbert. Jack is survived by his sisters Carol Shaw, Joyce Norris-Montanari and Judy Meadows, Nieces and Nephews, Aunt and Uncles, many cousins including his cousin, roommate and friend Shawn who helped care for him the last several years. As well as, his friends Michael and Marty. Service will be at the Lawson Missouri Cemetery (3rd and N. Clark) on Saturday, August 10 at 10:30am.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 9, 2019
