1938 - 2020
Jack Ballard Jack S. Ballard, 81, of Olathe, KS is singing with the angels as of February 21, 2020. He was born in Pocahontas, AR to Larkin and Ruth Ballard on December 27, 1938. Jack was a music educator for 44 years, having taught choral music in Arkansas for 10 years and at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School for 34 years. He was inducted into the Kansas Music Educator Association's Hall of Fame in 2011. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ballard, of 38 years, four children, Tina Gadwood (Bob) of Olathe, KS, Marci Handley (Chip) of Shawnee, KS, Brendan Gibson of Olathe, KS and Nathan Ballard of Los Angeles, CA, and two grandsons, Ryan and Dylan Handley. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation Jack Ballard Music Scholarship. Address: 8200 West 71st Street; Shawnee Mission, KS 66204. A celebration of life and remembrance open house reception will be March 1 from 3-6 p.m. at Thompson Barn: 11184 Lackman Road; Lenexa, KS. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2020
