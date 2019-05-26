|
|
Jack Barentine Jack Barentine, formerly of Overland Park, Kansas and most recently of Roseville, California, peacefully passed on Friday, April 19, 2019. His career took him to various places in Texas and Arkansas and eventually to Overland Park, where he and his wife, Demoris Ann, raised their family. Jack's primary passion was his family, sports, playing cards and golf. His good-natured attitude made him so easy to be around. He was always happy and could fix anything. Jack is survived by his daughter, Ann Elizabeth and her family (Husband Doreun and son Jack Ford Ramalia), and son, John Murry and his family (Wife Deborah, son Jonathan Yates and daughter Elizabeth Ann Barentine). Jack is laid to rest at Rosehill Cemetery in his beloved hometown of Arkadelphia, AR alongside Demoris Ann.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 26, 2019