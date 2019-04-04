|
Jack Burke John Thomas "Jack" Burke, 82, Northeast Kansas City, MO, passed away March 29, 2019. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. Funeral Services will be 12 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Funeral Home, followed by burial at Mt. Moriah Cemetery South. Jack was born August 1, 1936, in Kansas City, MO, and was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Ann Burke; his son Fred Burke; and his daughter, Jackie Jamerson. He is survived by his children, Leonard Burke, Shawna Isom (Joe), John Burke (Lisa), Kristi Lupercio (Tony), Misti Pedrino (Brandon); son-in-law, Don Jamerson; grandchildren, Brandy, Sasha, Danielle, Ryan, Deidra, Daniel and Tiffani, Jynell, Donald, Crystal, Trisha and Sean, Justin, Jenna and Hayden, Sierra, Joey, Raegan and Joshua, Kirsti, Kristin and Emily, Mark, Matthew, Kaitlyn and Michael; and numerous great-grandchildren. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 4, 2019