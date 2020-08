Or Copy this URL to Share

Jack C. Amos 74, died Aug. 1, 2020. Born on Oct. 29, 1945 in Kansas City, MO. Natural farewell under the direction of Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg MO. Inurnment at a later date in the Green Lawn Cem. Plattsburg.



