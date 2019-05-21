|
Jack D. Evans Jack D. Evans, 84, died peacefully in his home on May 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sara (Hamilton); his son David; and his sister Wilma Nelson (Kenneth) of Atcheson, KS. He is preceded by his father, Skip; his mother, Wilma; and his brother David. Jack was raised in Kansas, graduated high school in Kansas City, served two years in the Army, and earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from Finlay Engineering College in Kansas City. He retired in 1996, after 30 years of service to Johnson Food Equipment. Jack enjoyed quail hunting with his Brittany Spaniels, all kinds of music, and was an amateur authority on the Civil War. A memorial service will be held at St. Marks United Methodist Church, 6422 Santa Fe, Overland Park, KS, on May 23, at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Wayside Waifs.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 21, 2019