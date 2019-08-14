Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack D. Nelson


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack D. Nelson Obituary
Jack D. Nelson Jack Nelson, 85, of Independence, MO passed away August 12, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research. Jack was born April 23, 1934. In 1989, he retired from the Army Corps of Engineers, where he had worked as a Hydraulic Engineer for over 30 years. The family would like to express their gratitude for the love and care shown by the staff at Seasons Memory Care and One Community Hospice. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jackie (Williams) Nelson; and daughter, Debbie Nelson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now