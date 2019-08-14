|
Jack D. Nelson Jack Nelson, 85, of Independence, MO passed away August 12, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research. Jack was born April 23, 1934. In 1989, he retired from the Army Corps of Engineers, where he had worked as a Hydraulic Engineer for over 30 years. The family would like to express their gratitude for the love and care shown by the staff at Seasons Memory Care and One Community Hospice. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jackie (Williams) Nelson; and daughter, Debbie Nelson. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 14, 2019