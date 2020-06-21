Jack Dritley

Jack William Dritley Jack William Dritley of Overland Park, Kansas was 91 when he died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on June 13, 2020. His was a good and loving life. He was a man of deep integrity and high standards, values he passed onto his children. He was born in Benton Harbor Michigan, graduated from Michigan State University and served in the Air Force during the Korean War. Jack is survived by Esther, his loving wife of 68 years, four children Janice Yudt, Jeffrey Dritley, Jill Miller and Jon Dritley, his grandchildren Laura Custer, Michael Yudt, Alan, Eric and Roy Dritley, Matthew Miller and four great grandchildren. He had a long and successful career with IBM selling computer systems to banks in the KC area. Jack was an active member and elder of the John Knox Presbyterian Kirk. He was on the board of the Red Bridge YMCA, a volunteer with the AARP tax preparers, and was an active and involved member of Tallgrass Retirement community. An avid golfer, he played often with friends, marshalled as a volunteer and passed his love of the game to his son and grandsons. Jack radiated warmth and friendliness to all he met. He was a listener and was interested in others. He was curious, a lifelong reader and opened his heart in new ways later in life. His cheerfulness will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers the family suggests remembrances be given to the Kirk Memorial Fund or charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held when regulations allow.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 21, 2020.