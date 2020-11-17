Jack Edward Beal

September 9, 1933 - November 13, 2020

Lee's Summit, Missouri - Jack Edward Beal, age 87, of Lee's Summit, MO (formerly of Sugar Creek, MO), passed away on November 13, 2020, on what would have been his 66th wedding anniversary.

Due to COVID-19 there will be a private funeral service for the immediate family at St. Cyril's Catholic Church in Sugar Creek, MO. A public graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 19, at 11:15 a.m. at Mound Grove Cemetery, located at 1818 North River Blvd, Independence, MO. The family requests that all attendees wear a mask for health and safety reasons.

Jack was born on September 9, 1933 in San Pedro, CA, one of 2 children born to Andrew and Jean Beal. Being raised in a military family, Jack lived in different parts of the country during his childhood and young adult years while his Dad was serving in the U.S. Navy.

On November 13, 1954, Jack married the love of his life, Mary Rose Butkovich, at St. Cyril's Catholic Church. Jack and Mary lived most of their married life together in Sugar Creek, MO, raising one daughter and six sons. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in November 2019, just before Mary passed away the following month.

Jack worked at Standard Beverage Company in Sugar Creek for 32 years, before retiring in 1986. He was noted for being a hard worker who always took a lot of pride in being able to provide for his family.

Jack was predeceased by his wife, Mary; his parents, Andrew and Jean; and his grandson, Sean Dowdall. Jack's survivors include his brother James Beal and his wife Mary Ann; his daughter Shari Dowdall (Mike); his sons Michael J. Beal (Debra), Andrew J. Beal (Peggy), Jack M. Beal (Jo Anna), Anthony J. Beal, Richard J. Beal and Timothy P. Beal (Ronda); his grandsons and granddaughters Jayme Dowdall, Molly Beal, Marianne Dechtman (Sam), Morgan Beal, Andrew J. Beal III, Alexander J. Beal, Jack M. Beal Jr (Becca), Jane Jones (Bryce), Steven Beal, Thomas Beal and Sean Halley; his great grandsons and great granddaughters, Sidney Tishk, Caroline Beal, Libby Beal, Grayson Jones, Jack Jones and Elliotte Jones.

Jack had a great sense of humor and was a good storyteller. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the KC Chiefs and KU basketball. He was a devoted husband and proud father. He and Mary loved taking road trips to Silver Dollar City, watching the sailboats at Lake Jacomo, as well as an occasional trip to the casinos. Jack also loved to wager on the horses from time-to-time, usually partnering with his brother Jim and his cousin George Beal. He will be missed by his family and friends, but we will cherish our memories of him and his lasting impact on the people who knew and loved him.

The family requests donations in lieu of flowers be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Holy Eucharist, 2100 N. Noland Road, Independence, MO 64050. Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900





