Jack Edward Shalley Jack Edward Shalley, M.D., 79, died February 18, 2020, at his home in Lee's Summit, MO. Dr. Shalley was born April 20, 1940, in Nevada, IA, to the late Chester Edward and Carman Hills Shalley. He attended Graceland University, and graduated in 1967 from University of Iowa where he earned a Doctor of Medicine degree. After an internship at Gundersen Clinic, La Crosse, WI, he attended Duke University for advanced studies in Adult Psychiatry from 1968 to 1971. Dr. Shalley served in the United States Air Force from 1971 to 1973, and was stationed at Incirlik Air Force Base, Adana, Turkey, as the chief psychiatrist for the Middle East Region. He established a private psychiatric practice in the greater Kansas City area in 1974 until 1985. He then became a certified medical director in the life insurance industry until he retired in 2006. He was a member of Community of Christ church in Independence, MO, serving as an elder in the Walnut Gardens congregation. Dr. Shalley is survived by his wife of 56 years, the former Rebecca Tucker Presson, of Huntingdon, TN, 2 sons, Chet Edward (Rachael) of Independence, MO and Nathan Jackson (Kathleen) of Grafton, IL. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Tucker Andrew and Grace Sandra of Grafton, IL, and Brody Robert Presson of Independence, MO. He is survived by 2 sisters, Carol Wakeman, of Valparaiso, IN, and Dorothy Law, of Urbandale, IA, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020