Jack Eugene Hale Jack Eugene Hale, 69, of Independence passed March 25th at NKC hospital. Jack attended NKC High School and was a life-long member of the Kansas City North community. He was well known for his skills as a mechanic and was a member of hillside Christian church. He was preceded in death by his parents Jeanie & Gene Hale, his niece Melony Hale, & great nephew Noe Hale. He leaves behind a large loving family, his wife Kendra Hale; 6 children, Heather (Walker) Rutledge, Tabitha (Matt) Jenkins, Sam (Amy) White, Mike (Lulu) White, Crystal Hale (Jake Brown) & Ginger (Lisa) Hale: 10 siblings Kirk (Jody) Hale, Chris (Vanessa) Hale, George Hale, Craig "Fuzzy" Hale, Jeanine (Glen) Yeager, Robin (Tom) Decker, Vivian Donovan, Holy Hale, Courtisa (David) Sharp, & Matthew Hale; Aunts Joyce (Jim) Coons & Helen Rankel 15 grand kids, 26 Nephews & Nieces, and a mob of great nieces and nephews. Services for Jack will be held July 11, 2020 at Hillside Christian Church 900 NE Vivian rd. Kansas City Mo. There will be a motorcycle ride leaving from the church at 4pm and traveling to Paradise Mo where a few words will be said before returning to the church with services at 6pm.



