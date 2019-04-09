|
|
Jack G. Suman Jack G. Suman, 71, passed away on April 7th, 2019 in Overland Park, KS. Born on June 16th, 1947. Graduated from S.M. West in 1965. After some college, he joined the Navy in 1966. Married Anne Brown in 1969. Left the Navy as an E-5 in 1970. Received his commercial pilot's rating in 1974. Worked for King Radio/Allied Signal/Honeywell for 29 years, left as a Test Engineer. Enjoyed boating, fishing, and camping. He leaves behind his wife Anne, his daughter Melissa, 3 wonderful grandkids, and his son Christopher.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 9, 2019