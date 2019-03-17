Resources More Obituaries for Jack Frost Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jack Harold Frost

Obituary Flowers Jack Harold Frost Jack Harold Frost of Payson, Arizona passed away on February 24, 2019. He was born February 29, 1940 in Perry, Kansas to Jack and Ohlene Frost. For 25 years, Jack raised his family in Bonner Springs, Kansas. The last 24 years he lived in Payson, Arizona with his wife Sharon Frost. They were married for 49 years. He was preceded in death by his Father Jack A. Frost, his Mother Ohlene Nelson, his brother Larry E. Frost, sisters Peggy Ann Clark and Darlene R. Kneaves. He is survived by brothers Richard (Lee) Frost, Robert Frost and Lonnie (Jo) Frost and many nieces and nephews. Jack leaves behind his wife Sharon and their children, Suzanne Hippel and husband Jim, Stephen Frost and wife Anna and four grandchildren, Hunter and Sierra Hippel, Tyler Wehmeyer and Payton Frost. He was employed by International Harvester/J.I. Case and retired after 32 years of service. He also served 14 years as a volunteer EMT for the Bonner Springs Ambulance, and was a bus driver for 7 years for the Payson Unified School District. Jack was a wonderful father always willing to help his family, friends and neighbors whenever needed. He will be missed by all and will forever be in their hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Compassus of Payson, AZ, 511 S. Mud Springs Rd. 85541, hospicecompassus.com. A Celebration of Life will be held sometime this June.

