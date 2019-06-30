Jack Hill Jack R. Hill of Santa Marta in Olathe, KS, died on Tuesday, June 25. He was born in 1931, the youngest of five boys, and had been married to his late wife Alice for 65 years. Jack attended St. Francis Convent in Nevada, Missouri, and graduated from Fulton High School, where he met Alice (Zimmerman). They married in 1954 and went on to have four children. A veteran of the United States Air Force, Jack was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he graduated from Pittsburg State University. Jack spent most of his adult life in the Kansas City area and had a successful career as a Farmers Insurance agent for 50 years. Jack exuded a free spirit and love for life, and family was incredibly important to him. Despite a challenging childhood, Jack proved it was never too late to enjoy life. He was an inspiring example of a self-made man who worked hard and was happy to share his blessings with others. His positive outlook on life was contagious, and he never let beauty go unnoticed. Jack developed a strong faith that was with him his entire life. He and Alice were founding members of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in 1973, where he participated in faith-sharing groups, fund drives and the parish council, as well as serving as a Eucharistic minister. His hobbies included playing golf, racketball, poker and cards; traveling, collecting art, spending time with family, and genealogy. He had a special interest in finding and connecting with his Durbin relatives and traveled around the U.S. conducting research. Jack was an avid KU basketball fan and a season ticket holder for the Jayhawks, Chiefs and Royals. He had no filter, and it was a rite of passage as a (grand)child to blush from something he said. Giving back was extremely important to Jack. He'd been a member of Kiwanis and Knights of Columbus. In retirement, he volunteered at the Catholic Charities thrift store TurnStyles and was one of their best customers (despite Alice's best attempts at downsizing). Not even diabetes could stop Jack from indulging his sweet tooth, no matter how much his wife tried to intervene. He particularly enjoyed peanut brittle, Alice's homemade pies, fudge, homemade ice cream...anything with sugar, really. He enjoyed family gatherings, especially the annual May picnic in honor of his birthday. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; son, Greg; granddaughter, Jessica; son-in-law, Kent Carter; brothers Wayne, Ed, Doc and Lawrence; and dog Minnie. He is survived by 3 children and their spouses: Kathy and Tom Tarbutton, Suzy Carter, Kevin and Carla Hill, daughter-in-law, Kathy Hill; 10 grandchildren, 1 great grandson; and nieces and nephews. The visitation will be 9:30 a.m. on Monday, July 1 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, in Shawnee, KS with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery after lunch at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Interim Hospice. Read more and express condolences at: www.porterfuneralhome.com



Published in Kansas City Star on June 30, 2019